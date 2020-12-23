Salvador Illa: Spain will receive first Covid vaccine dose this weekend

SPAIN will receive the first Covid vaccine dose this weekend as the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, confirms the first delivery will arrive in Castilla-La Mancha on Saturday, December 26 and from there it will be distributed to the rest of the autonomous communities.

The Minister of Health addressed the Interterritorial Health Council regarding the countries vaccination strategy on Wednesday, December 23, stating: “We are going to receive 4,591,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the next 12 weeks, at a rate of 350,000 doses per week.”

Confirming that the first delivery will arrive in Castilla-La Mancha this Saturday with “the first [shot being delivered] in Guadalajara on Sunday, December 27”.

Speaking about the distribution of the vaccines, Salvador Illa said: “It will be based on the target population of each community,” and that “the autonomous communities already know the amount of doses they will receive.”

The Spanish President Pedro Sánchez called for Europe to band together to fight the virus, addressing his followers on Twitter he said: “Europe continues to move forward together in the fight against the pandemic. The early arrival of the vaccine makes us see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we must remain vigilant. On these dates, the best gift is protection for our loved ones.”

