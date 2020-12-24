SEVERAL households in the County Derry town of Coleraine have been evacuated on Christmas Eve following the discovery of four suspicious devises.

-- Advertisement --



Four suspicious devises were detected by PSNI officers during a Christmas Eve security operation in Coleraine, a town of 24,000 residents 50 kilometres from Londonderry/Derry.

Police cleared residents from several homes in the Heights area of the town, with the PSNI stating that they are unable to provide further details at this time.

Caoimhe Archibald, a member of Northern Ireland’s parliament from the republican Sinn Fein party, said the incident has caused major disruption to residents who would otherwise be enjoying Christmas Eve.

“This is disgraceful. The last thing people need is having to leave their homes in the middle of a cold winter’s night and at a time when emergency services are already under pressure during a public health emergency,” she said.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer local people apart from disruption and inconvenience.” She encouraged anybody with information regarding the devices to contact the PSNI.

Coleraine saw 13 deaths during the Northern Irish troubles, including the brutal IRA car-bombing of six Protestant pensioners in 1973.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Residents Evacuated After Suspect Devices Found in Derry”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.