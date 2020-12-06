Irish Leaders to Discuss Possible State Collusion with IRA

IRELAND’s leaders from both sides of the border will meet to discuss serious allegations of collusion between Irish police and the IRA in a series of brutal murders during the Troubles.

Taoiseach (PM) Micheal Martin confirmed that he will be meeting Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster to discuss ‘many unanswered questions’ regarding the Irish state providing arms, assistance, and intelligence to the IRA during the Troubles.

Arlene Foster, leader of the UK-loyalist DUP party, expressed her concerns in a letter to Dublin’s government. She referred to the Smithwick Tribunal of 2013, an inquiry into the ambush murder of two Ulster policemen traveling across the border after meeting Irish police (Gardai) in Dundalk. She said despite potential evidence that Gardai officials may have tipped off the terrorist assassins, ‘to date no further action has been taken’ by Ireland.

Among other IRA murder cases that Foster believes need further examination is the murder of ten Protestant civilians in January 1976. She claimed that despite repeated requests for Ireland to release any documents that could bring justice to the victims’ families, ‘nothing has been forthcoming in relation to this matter’. Foster also referenced the controversial murder of Ian Sproul in 1991 and the assassination of a High Court judge and his wife in 1987 as cases that require more transparency from Dublin.

Micheal Martin said that the Irish government ‘has stepped up to the plate on these issues’ and is ‘always open to uncovering the true stories’. He added that Troubles victims and their families ‘deserve all the answers they can possibly get’.

