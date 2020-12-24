DONCASTER police grant Christmas wish for disabled teen – to be arrested.

Police obsessed Emily Richardson, aged 15, from Doncaster got her Christmas wish thanks to Santa, her parents and kind officers. Emily’s Christmas wish was to be arrested.

Mum and Dad, Allison and Wayne set out to grant Emily’s wish after she asked them to tell Santa that her Christmas hope was to be arrested. Emily’s wish came true as to the surprise of neighbours’ police officers with sirens blazing turned up at her house.

The unusual scene was attended by Sergeant Gordon Sitch, Pc Tim Croson and Pc Karen Stebel. The team from South Yorkshire Police’s Airport Policing Group let Emily test out the patrol car and turn on the siren and all the lights. The only thing they could not do was the arrest part due to social distancing restrictions.

An extra surprise was in store for Emily as Chief Constable, Stephen Watson, had sent a host of goodies for Emily, including a badge and a traditional helmet.

