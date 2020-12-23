LONDON ZOO Gorillas choose their favourite song for the Christmas number 1.

The gorillas normally love a few tunes played on the radio by their keepers, and Mjukuu, Effie and the young Gernot and Alika like to chill out to classical tunes every day.

-- Advertisement --



With the UK’s new Tier 4 restrictions, London Zoo currently cannot allow visitors, but the keepers are still planning on making Christmas special for the residents. The gorillas have been listening to all the contenders for the 2020 number 1, and have picked the classic Mariah Carey – “All I Want For Christmas”.

Glynn Hennessy, Zookeeper said, “The troop enjoy listening to music as much as we do – we normally play them Classic FM, as they’re firm fans of Bach.

“But the radio has been airing some cracking Christmas tunes lately, which is how we discovered their love for the songstress: every time it came on Alika and Gernot came as close to the radio as possible to listen better – we only ever have it on quietly, but they definitely wanted to hear more of Mariah’s dulcet tones.”

London Zoo uses income from tickets to fund conservation via ZSL and this year a generous donor has pledged to double all donations received until January 4.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “London Zoo Gorillas Choose Their Christmas Number 1”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.