Loch Ness Monster spotted again in 2020

Nessie has raised her head yet again to offer one lucky – and quick-thinking – tourist a rare glimpse of Scotland’s famous monster. Karen Scott, 54, was visiting the Scottish lake in November when she noticed a large shape behaving strangely and quickly took some snaps.

-- Advertisement --



Ms Scott said: “I was just looking over the loch from the castle when I spotted something in the water.

“I initially thought it was a bird sitting on the water but my partner said it definitely wasn’t.

“By the time I got my phone camera on it had slowly dipped under the water and then appeared again a short distance further away.

“That’s when I took the photos. It then did the same thing again a couple of more times until it was much further away.”

Nessie has been spotted quite a few times this year, according to Gary Campbell, who keeps the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register.

RETIRED skipper Rod Michie, 77, captured a sonar image 750ft below the surface of the lake in 2015, but only spoke out about capturing the image of the Loch Ness Monster in November, following similar reports. In October, Ronald Mackenzie captured two images from his Spirit of Loch Ness tourist boat.

“It’s great to see that, notwithstanding a global crisis, Nessie still pops up from time to time, allowing us to be sure that when more people come back to visit, she’ll still be there to welcome them,” said Mr Campbell.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Loch Ness Monster Spotted Again”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.