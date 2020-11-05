The Loch Ness monster spotted AGAIN

The Loch Ness monster has been spotted AGAIN just a month after the last sighting

RETIRED skipper Rod Michie, 77, captured a sonar image 750ft below the surface of the lake in 2015, but is only speaking out about if now after similar sightings have been reported. In October, Ronald Mackenzie captured two images from his Spirit of Loch Ness tourist boat.

Mr Michie’s image was recorded on the Jacobite Queen in June 2015 off Urquhart Castle – said to be a favourite haunt of Nessie.

Speaking about the incident, Mr Michie said “I used to see surprising things visually or by sonar, but every time there was a logical explanation.

“But this contact was different. It really is unexplained. I passed over this point many times later but never saw anything again.”

Nessie expert Steve Feltham, who has set a world record for the longest vigil of looking for the Loch Ness Monster, says the sonar images are the “most compelling” evidence of the existence of the legendary creature.

There have been 10 accepted sightings this year by the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register.

