Hopes for Clinical Trial on Humans of Tumour Targeting Drug

HOPES for clinical trial of tumour targeting drug by Avacta.

The company has filed an application for phase one testing, for its pre|CISION prodrug AVA6000. If approved, it will be tested on patients with metastatic solid tumours.

The drug aims to target the tumour cells and it is amazingly said to be inactive in the blood stream, until it encounters a tumour. This means healthy tissues in the body should not be affected by the drug.

Activa hope the drug will give better outcomes for patients and that they will be able to better tolerate the medication. 15-20 patients would join the trial which will help determine the doses needed and confirm the safety for humans.

CEO of Avacta Group, Alastair Smith said, “I am absolutely delighted that we have achieved this landmark milestone for the pre|CISION platform and for the group.

“I would express my gratitude to our clinical development team led by Neil Bell who recently joined the group as chief development officer, as well as our collaborators at Tufts University, who have worked tirelessly to meet a demanding timeline under difficult conditions during the pandemic.”

