Richard Branson Reward for Teenager that Found £700

SIR RICHARD BRANSON has offered a reward for the teenager that found £700 at Sainsbury’s.

The honest teen has been offered a reward by Sir Richard Branson after finding a wallet on the December 9, as she was heading to school. The wallet contained £700 and the honest girl handed the wallet in and saved a family’s Christmas.

Rhiannon, aged 14, found the wallet, and saved the day as it contained all the money the family were going to use to buy the Christmas presents for the children, according to the Echo.

Sir Branson’s assistant rang to offer the reward, but Rhiannon was too shy to speak to him. Sarah Litherland, Rhiannon’s mum said, “His assistant has just rung and said she’s with Richard Branson and he’s read the article and he’s very impressed.

“He said it touched his heart to see that there’s still kind people out there especially in these hard times.

“And he wants to reward Rhiannon with a day experience with Virgin worth £200.

“I had to explain to Rhiannon who he is. He wanted to speak to her but she was really shy saying ‘no no no’.”

The honest teen is set to take her Grandad with her on the day out, as she has not seen him for a long time due to the pandemic and health issues. She is deciding between a cat feeding experience that her Granddad would love, and a trip to Harry Potter World.

