Gavin & Stacey Censors Christmas Eve Show

GAVIN & STACEY censors Christmas Eve repeat show, due to controversy over the Fairytale Of New York song.

The reunion of Gavin & Stacey was first showed by the BBC last year, and it created such a stir that it will be shown again on Christmas Eve. Although the decision has been made to change it slightly.

Last year the show received nearly 900 complaints when Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon were seen on screen singing the original version of Fairytale Of New York. The song’s lyrics had not been censored and created some controversy.

According to The Sun, Fulwell 73 the production company for Gavin and Stacy wanted to change the scene where Bryn and Nessa sing. A spokesperson said, “in keeping with the programme’s themes of joy, love and inclusivity, Fulwell 73 have decided to re-edit the song.”

This year Radio One have been playing Fairytale Of New York, but with the amended version where Kirsty MacColl sings “you’re cheap and you’re haggard”. Meanwhile Radio 2 has left it to the DJs to decide on either the censored or uncensored version.

