THE Doctor Who Christmas Special can be seen in 4K HDR on iPlayer.

With many eagerly awaiting the Doctor Who Christmas special, viewers with the right technology will be able to take advantage the BBC broadcasting it in 4K and HDR, high dynamic range.

As the broadcast starts, the audience will be reminded to hit the red button, in order to swap to the high resolution version. While companies such as Netflix and Apple TV+ are making increasing usage of the technology, it is a much rarer occurrence on the BBC.

Viewers will also be able to see shows including the Queen’s Christmas Broadcast and the Black Narcissus in 4K HDR over the festive period. To take advantage of all these shows, viewers will need internet that is high speed, at least 24 Mbps and a TV that is suitable.

