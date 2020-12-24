CHRISSY TEIGEN reveals that after the miscarriage that she suffered this year, she won’t have more children.

Teigen, who married John Legend in 2013 has two children, Luna and Miles but in October told of how they had lost son Jack, when she suffered a miscarriage.

-- Advertisement --



On Wednesday Teigan took to Instagram and showing a photo of her still having a bump, said that she would not become pregnant again. Teigen and Legend were praised for sharing hospital photos, including one where they say a final goodbye to Jack.

Teigan said, “This is me and my body, just yesterday.

“Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been.

“And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating.”

The star and cookbook writer is sad over the decision, but wanted to share the sadness with families that have been through similar.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Chrissy Teigen Reveals that She Won’t Have More Children”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.