Drunk Scooter Driver Banned From The Road

DRUNK e-scooter driver banned from the road after dangerously weaving through traffic

A South London man was slapped with a 20 month driving ban on Monday, December 21 for dangerous driving while riding his electric scooter through Brixton in August this year. Croydon Magistrates Court heard that 22-year-old Mohamed Shardi was spotted weaving in and out of traffic on his scooter and just missed hitting a patrol car.

When nabbed by the Metropolitan Police, Shardi became aggressive and insisted he’d only had two bottles of beer, despite later testing at over twice the legal alcohol limit. To add insult to injury, the young man then proceeded to rub excrement all over the walls of the cell where he was being held. On top of the driving ban, Shardi was fined over £400 for defacing prison property.

