First Trial For Death Of Scooter-User In Spain’s Valencia

FIRST trial for the death of an electric scooter-user in Spain’s Valencia

A landmark trial has begun in Valencia of a man accused of killing a 20-year-old who was riding an electric scooter in the municipality of Carpesa in April last year. Antonio LP is accused of hitting the young man with his motorcycle while overtaking a car and under the influence of alcohol. The victim was transferred to the Hospital Clínico de Valencia but passed away a few days later.

The Prosecutor’s Office is asking that the driver of the motorcycle be sentenced to four years in prison, in addition to paying €150,000 in compensation to the deceased’s family and being banned from driving for 6 years.

Despite testing at the scene of the accident showing the driver to be well over the acceptable alcohol, as well as a follow-up blood test confirming this, the motorcyclist maintains that he was dazzled. Unless he acknowledges his guilt he will be tried for reckless homicide and face the maximum penalty.

