COVID-19 Patients Could Be Helped with Llama Inhalers

COVID-19 patients could be helped with llama antibody inhalers.

Scientist have found that llamas produce antibodies that are better able to fight COVID-19 than the ones made by humans. It is hoped that an inhaler filled with the llama antibodies could be a step forward in halting COVID-19.

The National Institutes of Health has been able to gather the antibodies that have been called ‘nanobodies’ due to their diminutive size. They have already been used to help with asthma.

Professor David Brody said, “We hope these anti-Covid-19 nanobodies may be highly effective and versatile in combating the coronavirus pandemic.”

It is hoped that that llama nanobody technology can go pre-clinical trials as the next step.

