Australian doctor hit with abuse for wishing his followers ‘Merry Christmas’

A DOCTOR was shocked by the amount of abuse he received after he posted a video to social media, captioned with the message ‘Merry Christmas’.

Dr Vincent Candrawinata, from Sydney, was hit with abuse for wishing his Facebook friends ‘Merry Christmas’ instead of posting a message more inclusive of other religions, such as ‘Happy Holidays’.

Dr Vincent was told his post was not very reflective of religious diversity in Australia.

The post has sparked fierce debate online, with one commentator pointing out “more than 28 religions celebrate a festival in December”.

One user wrote, “Saying Happy Holidays is one little inclusive gesture to throw out into this muddled world”.

Another accused the doctor of discrimination, “I’m not Christian so I’m excluded from your best wishes. That’s discrimination at its worst”.

The doctor however stuck to his guns saying, “If other people would prefer to say Happy Holidays that is their prerogative – but I am going to keep saying Merry Christmas.”

