Police Clash With Drivers at Dover Port as 10,000 Lorry Drivers Vent Their Anger Over Delays

Police Clash With Drivers at Dover Port as 4,000 Lorry Drivers Vent Their Anger Over Delays.

Almost 10,000 Lorry drivers without negative Covid tests were turned away from the border this morning, Dec. 23, as fears continue over the mutant strain spreading across England. Furious drivers have been waiting in the UK for three days, using only their lorries to sleep, wash and eat in. They have been parked up on the side of motorways or any spare space in Kent, without toilets, anxiously waiting to see if they will get home for Christmas- this is when the frustrations started to build up.

A mob of drivers suddenly surged towards a line of police at the port early this morning as frustrations reached boiling point. A large crowd soon assembled and started shoving and booing the officers. This morning, ferries began to take people from the UK over to the port of Calais again after Britain and France’s deal to ease the crossborder travel ban.

Until January 6, only lorry drivers and French and EU citizens or residents who have an essential reason to travel who show a negative test result less than 72 hours old will be allowed into France. A testing site has been set up at Manston Airfield, 18 miles from Dover, but it is unclear how the thousands of drivers who parked up in the town causing two-mile tailbacks and traffic gridlock last night are going to reach it.

