First UK Ferry Passengers Disembark In Calais After France Eases Travel Ban.

Passengers from the UK disembarked from ferries in the port of Calais early on Wednesday, Dec. 23, after Britain and France agreed on a deal to ease a travel ban imposed over the discovery of a new coronavirus variant. The Cotes des Flandres ferry – the first ship to leave Dover after the restrictions were lifted – arrived at about 3.30 am local time, followed shortly afterwards by P&O’s Spirit of France.

A handful of passenger vehicles disembarked but port management said traffic was not expected to pick up until later that morning. Eurotunnel said freight services between the UK and France would resume at 7 am UK time.

It comes as nations across Europe moved to halt inbound flights from the UK in a bid to prevent the spread of a coronavirus mutation sweeping through London and the south-east of England. The Port of Dover tweeted on Sunday night that its ferry terminal was “closed to all accompanied traffic leaving the UK until further notice due to border restrictions in France”.

The Eurostar rail service said on its website on Sunday, Dec. 20, that due to the French and Belgian border closures with the UK it was unable to run any trains from London to Paris, Brussels, Lille or Amsterdam on Monday or Tuesday.

