MAN left for dead by unlicensed driver that fled the country

Ibraahim Ibraahim, aged 34, from Langport Avenue, Ardwick, had been ‘racing’ other cars when he sped around a blind bend and being on the wrong side of the road, collided with Mr Scott, who was driving to work.

-- Advertisement --



The incident occurred on February 1, 2014. Mr Scott was seriously injured in the crash and fractured his skull, hip and leg. Ibraahim fled the scene of the accident, and left Mr Scott for dead. Ibraahim was unlicensed to drive and uninsured, and fled to Somalia to avoid prosecution.

Due to the accident Mr Scott has spent five months in a wheelchair and could not keep his job, he has also suffered from depression.

Ibraahim managed to avoid being caught by police for five years, before causing a further accident in the UK and being apprehended. Last month Ibraahim was convicted for driving offences but it appears that he has managed to flee the country for a second time.

He was sentenced on Monday at Bolton Crown Court, without him being in attendance, and police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Left for Dead by Unlicensed Driver that Fled the Country”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.