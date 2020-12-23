Bizarre Burglar Showered and Bathed at Victim’s Homes

A BIZARRE Peterborough burglar showered and bathed at victim’s homes.

John Boothby, aged 54, from Peterborough, found his first victim after striking up conversation at her front gate and discussed leaflets, on July 20. The 84-year-old woman finally got Boothby to leave and didn’t give him another thought, and later took an afternoon nap in the living room.

Boothby had taken the opportunity to sneak into her house while she was sleeping. She awoke to find him there and as he left he stole her handbag. The woman found that her ceiling was leaking and then discovered that Boothby had been about to take a bath, and had left it to overflow.

Boothby entered his second victim’s house a bare two hours later, and after not having managed to have a bath at the first house, started to shower, before the 80-year-old homeowner walked in on him showering.

The bizarre burglar appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

