GAMING fans want to know if the KFC console is fake or real, so here are some details.

The console war is on and fans have fought hard to get hold of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but both have been hit with people more bothered about the money than with the gaming. Ebay is said to have made scalpers an amazing $28 million by being the first to get their hands on the consoles and then selling them on for astronomical prices.

There have been questions surrounding whether the consoles are worth the hype and the wait, or if you should just wait and see what comes out next year.

The KFC console teaser campaign that launched in June excited some, while others wondered if the console was fake or real. Mark Cheevers, KFC PR boss said, “Moving forward from our initial teaser campaign earlier this year, we’re so pleased to finally give the fans exactly what they wanted; making the KFConsole a reality,”

“We all know the console war is vicious, but we’re very confident in the KFConsole as our flagship entry. This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience… what’s not to like? If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they’d be welcome to get in touch.”

So it seems the KFC console will indeed become a reality and will include a chicken warming tray.

