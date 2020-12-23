Nikon Alleged to Have Closed Factory in Japan after 70 Years

NIKON are alleged to have closed their factory in Japan after 70 years, and moved production.

Nikon has been building cameras in Japan for 70 years, and now it is alleged that the Japanese factory has closed, and cameras will only be built in the company’s factories in Thailand.

According to AERAdot the closure preparations first started in October. No news has been heard on potential job losses as Nikon had not made a press release. Nikon like many other companies has faced an extremely hard year with the global COVID-19 pandemic and they reported “extraordinary losses” to investors in May.

The good news for Nikon fans though is that they have two new models of DSLR that are expected to be released in 2021.

