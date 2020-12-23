Friendship App Helps D-Day Veteran During Pandemic

FRIENDSHIP APP helps 100-year-old D-day veteran during COVID-19 pandemic.

An app specially designed to help during the COVID-19 pandemic has enabled 100-year-old George Portland, a D-Day Veteran find a new friend and beat his loneliness.

George signed up for the British Army after having escaped the Nazis in Czechoslovakia 1938. George lives in Purley on his own now, but would normally have visitors and has a girlfriend from London. The pandemic with its lockdowns and restrictions had meant that George had become lonely.

Caring son Ashley, who lives in Spain set about signing George up for an app that links people with young companions, that are able to help with chores like shopping. The companions are also there for a good old chat to help beat the loneliness too.

The Companiions App found George a new friend in the form of Rob Pittman aged 32. Rob said, “I would recommended that Londoners sign up for this. It’s just few hours out of your week bit it can make such a difference to someone.”

Rob was COVID tested before meeting George and also wore a mask.

