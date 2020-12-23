French Citizens Who Refuse Covid-19 Jab Could Be BANNED From Public Transport Under ‘Green Passport’ Plan.

Could this be the start of health censorship? Plans underway could see French Citizens who refuse the Covid-19 Jab BANNED from public transport and other services.

Gaining the support of Prime Minister Jean Castex’s cabinet earlier this week, the bill proposes to deny “access to transport or to some locations, as well as certain activities” to those unable to prove that they received a “preventative treatment” for Covid-19, including a vaccine, or produce a negative virus screening.

The draft bill has been harshly denounced by members of the opposition, with the spokesman of the right-wing National Rally party (RN), Sebastien Chenu, accusing the government of planning a “health dictatorship.” RN head Marine Le Pen, meanwhile, blasted the proposed measure as “essentially totalitarian.”

The governments of Spain and England are currently evaluating the same idea- it may be adopted by the whole western continent, if not the world if trials are successful.

