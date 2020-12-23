First Case Of New Covid-19 Variant Confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has confirmed a positive test for the new variant of Covid-19, which was first detected in Great Britain. A genome analysis had been conducted on a small number of suspected Northern Ireland cases- one positive result has been returned. It is understood health officials believe the strain has been in circulation at a low level in Northern Ireland for several weeks. It is understood to be the same strain of the virus detected in the south-east of England in the past week.

The health minister said it was “sadly the confirmation we had been expecting. As I have stated from the outset of this pandemic, we have to avoid both panic and complacency.” He went on to ask the public to review their plans for Christmas, and said it was “essential that the maximum benefit is secured from the lockdown that starts on Boxing Day”.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride urged the public “to act on the assumption that it is already well established in Northern Ireland” and that “the person they pass in the street or stand next to in a queue may have it”. Mr McBride noted that Covid-19 testing would be available throughout the Christmas period.

What we know about the new virus mutation.

Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and start infecting people. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is a type of coronavirus, a large family of viruses. Coronaviruses are named for the crown-like spikes on their surfaces. Scientists monitor changes in the virus, including changes to the spikes on the surface of the virus. These studies, including genetic analyses of the virus, are helping us understand how changes to the virus might affect how it spreads and what happens to people who are infected with it.

Recent reports indicate that about 6 in 10 cases reported in London are caused by the new variant. Genetic analysis of the new variant shows changes to the spikes on the virus and to other parts of the virus. Initial studies suggest that the new variant may spread more easily from person to person. So far, scientists in the UK see no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease.

