Brexit Trade Deal ‘Is In Sight’

BREXIT trade deal finally ‘is in sight’ with news expected in mere hours

According to a senior EU diplomat, a Brexit agreement could be reached as early as Wednesday evening, December 23, as members move closer to preparing a comprehensive trade deal, as reported by The Sun.

“British and EU negotiators are hoping to shake on the 2,000 page accord this afternoon or tomorrow morning – but progress is being held up by a row about electric cars,” Harry Cole said.

One British source told the paper: “No white smoke just yet but they turned up with matches today.”

“The market is anticipating that a deal will be agreed in the next day or two,” said MUG strategist Lee Hardman. Experts warn that if an agreement isn’t reached in the coming days, it will be incredibly difficult to even provisionally apply a deal for January 1.

“The best case scenario for the pound would be if we also see details released from the EU and UK side of things alongside the deal to try and reduce the initial disruption when we shift to a new trading arrangement.”

