Mayor of London: Ministers must seek extension to Brexit transition period

IN an official statement on Monday, December 21, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan says UK Government ministers must seek an extension to the Brexit transition period.

The announcement from the Mayor comes after borders appear to be closing down due to a new strain of the coronavirus being detected in the UK and with London, and most of the country, entering into tier 4 restrictions.

Khan said in a tweet: “Securing our key supply chains and fighting the coronavirus pandemic requires the full and undivided efforts of ministers more than ever before,” before releasing his official statement:

“Under the new tier 4 restrictions Londoners should stay at home and not travel, and this includes not travelling abroad. The current closure of the border at Dover however will cause significant disruption, particularly for our hauliers who now cannot cross over to mainland Europe.

“At Cobra today Ministers need to agree an immediate plan for the continued flow of freight and safeguarding supply chains, working collaboratively with French and other European partners.

“With major disruption in Kent now inevitable, I’m urging the Government to officially seek an extension to the Brexit transition period. Securing our key supply chains and fighting the coronavirus pandemic requires the full and undivided efforts of ministers more than ever before.

“Risking the chaos and uncertainty of a no-deal Brexit was reckless even before the latest surge in COVID cases and the worrying news about this latest strain. With the virus spreading rapidly and our hospitals increasingly stretched, the only thing the country should be concentrating on is fighting the virus.”

