Spain new COVID cases numbers

Spanish health authorities have announced the latest revised figures for today.

Over 260 Deaths and now 10,654 new cases are reported as the official revised figures for today Tuesday, December 22.

Around the rest of Europe, there is a battle with the new strain feared to have begun in the UK and now fuelling higher case numbers both there and across Europe.

This figure represents a slight fall in numbers compared to 22,000 over the weekend.

The daily average at present is 11.000 new cases, and in respect of the total number of people affected since the pandemic started, it approaches 1,900.000 people.

Its hoped the week following Christmas will see further lower numbers and not the spike in other areas of Europe.

