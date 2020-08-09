Grim weekend Covid-19 figures on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE Costa Almeria’s Covid-19 figures for the weekend make for grim reading.

Saturday saw another record daily rise in the number of people testing positive for the virus, with 114 new cases.

-- Advertisement --



On Sunday the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department reported a further 100 cases in Almeria. What’s more, two people have reportedly lost their lives to their virus.

These means the first deaths linked to Covid-19 in the province since May 30.

The latest total for the people testing positive for coronavirus in the province since the start of the pandemic is 1,978.

In comments to Spanish press, Junta de Andalucia Health delegate in Almeria Juan de la Cruz Belmonte pointed out the average age of those affected by the virus in Almeria has dropped to 32 and called on young people in particular to abide by the rules aimed at preventing the spread of infections.

The delegate explained that at the moment the majority of new cases in the region are related to family and social get-togethers and to nightlife.

At the same time he highlighted the work being done to identify and test anyone who had been in contacted with infected people.

Cruz Belmontes said a great number of tests were being carried out, and that many of the cases which had been detected were asymptomatic.