Seville Shootout After Gold Deal Goes Wrong

POLICE in Seville have revealed details of an open-air shootout that followed a gold deal in one of the city’s most infamous neighbourhoods.

The shocking incident occurred shortly before 8 PM on October 12th, while the streets of Seville’s southern Su Eminencia area were still full of children and families enjoying the pleasant evening weather.

Two men arrived at a home with the intention of purchasing 40,000 euro worth of gold but were attacked by a gang upon arriving. After being savagely beaten and threatened, the assailants fled the scene on foot. The victims followed and managed to catch up with one thief, who was armed with a grisly butterfly knife that was later recovered by officers.

The rest of the gang opened fire indiscriminately in the busy residential area, terrifying residents. Fortunately, nobody was hit by the gunfire. Police launched an investigation into the brazen incident, and have now arrested 9 people following 12 raids.

Police seized 2 shotguns, 2 pistols, ammunition, and three cannabis plantations during the raids. The youngest of those arrested is just 14-years old, while the oldest is a 57-year old man with 50 prior convictions.

The perpetrators are reportedly all members of the Bautista clan, an infamous local crime family of Portuguese origin who have been long settled in Seville’s deeply deprived southern peripheries where violence and addiction are rampant.

