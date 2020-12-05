Thieves Flee Seville Armed Robbery with Single 20 Euro Note

TWO UNSKILLED armed robbers made off with just a single 20 euro note after robbing a Seville pharmacy with a gun and machete.

On Friday afternoon, 5th of December, two men in motorcycle helmets burst through the doors of a pharmacy in Pino Montano, north Seville’s centre. One brandished a machete at the terrified staff and customers while another demanded cash with his gun.

Despite their violent threats, they settled for a single 20 euro note that was lying on the counter before fleeing the scene. Policia Nacional is investigating the robbery, and suspect that the two thieves were local drug addicts in search of quick cash for their daily fix. This would explain the lack of skill or evident planning in the bungled heist.

Pharmacy robberies used to be a common occurrence in Seville, with a trio of criminals carrying out a string of crimes across the city and neighbouring provinces until their arrests. Although there was a brief resurgence at the beginning of lockdown, this unprofitable attempt was the first in months.

