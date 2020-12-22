MUM with two children needing kidney transplants, but she can only donate one.

Northumberland Mum Sarah Bingham, aged 41, hit the heart breaking realisation that two of her children need a kidney transplant to save their lives, but she can only donate one kidney. The mum of three has been tested and is a match for both children, while unfortunately Dad, Darryl, aged 49 does not match.

The family have faced hospital admissions and bouts of tests over the last four years, as first one child became ill then another.

Noah aged 20 and Ariel aged 16 both have a medical condition that affects kidney function. Ariel only has around 17 percent functionality of her kidneys and Noah has become totally dialysis dependent.

Mum Sarah said, “It was really hard knowing that both my children needed a kidney, but I only had one I could give. It was an incredibly hard decision to make and nobody can make it for you.

“As a mum, you naturally want to do all you can to spare your children any pain.”

Luck has finally started to shine on the family, as a friend of the family has been tested and now confirmed as a match. The plan now is for Sarah to donate to Ariel and the friend to donate to Noah, in life saving operations.

