COUPLE make a month’s wages in a day on TikTok, so quit their jobs.

Lockdown brought changes for many people, but when Welsh couple Cat Keenan and Shaun Nyland started regularly uploading content to TikTok over lockdown, their lives charged for the better.

-- Advertisement --



The couple from Newport have now quit their jobs and turned into full time online stars. Before lockdown they had worked as a Parcelforce sales manager and a dog walker. Cat’s job as a dog walker dried up during lockdown as everyone turned to working from home, so were able to walk their furry companions.

Cat told the SouthWalesArgus, “I realised I could make money from TikTok when I made more than my monthly wage in one day,”

“When lockdown happened my business really suffered, people were working from home so no one needed their dogs walked. If it weren’t for TikTok I would have struggled to live.

“Life has changed dramatically financially and emotionally. We were always worried how we were going to afford things like our own home, but now TikTok has given us that opportunity”.

The pair now spend their time creating content for TikTok and even involve the kids. They have been fortunate enough to secure roles as brand ambassadors and have sponsors too.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Couple Make a Month’s Wages in a Day on TikTok”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.