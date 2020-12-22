MOTHER CHRISTMAS makes a return in a step for equality in the Spanish town of Otura in Granada.

For the last five years the town has swapped Father Christmas for Mother Christmas, and the town normally fills will hundreds of residents in costumes.

The traditional fun has been changed this year to meet COVID-19 precautions, and only a single float was used for this year’s parade, with residents encouraged to watch from their windows.

The mayor of Otura said, “”the municipality of Otura wants to convey to the boys and girls a message of equality, and at the same time, thank our women for the essential work they do to stimulate the cultural and social life of the town “. The parade will continue today and tomorrow.

