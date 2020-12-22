COVID-19 Screening in Pechina Almeria Gives One Positive

COVID-19 screening in Pechina in Almeria gives one positive during the day of testing.

The Andalusian Health Service performed testing on Monday and only one positive result was returned. Local residents had been informed by SMS beforehand if they had been selected to participate in the COVID-19 screening.

The mobile testing unit performed 175 tests on resident between 8am and 3pm at the municipal sports pavilion. The COVID-19 tests used were antigen tests, that only take around 15 minutes to process. A total of 365 residents of Pechina had been invited to be tested, but only 48 per cent turned up.

The presence of COVID-19 in the town has fallen recently, but currently there are still 12 active cases and two residents have died during the pandemic.

