MAN revives a baby elephant with CPR after a motorbike crashed into it, when it was crossing the road.

The baby elephant was crossing a road in Chanthaburi in eastern Thailand with other wild elephants when it was hit by a motorbike. Luckily for the baby, a rescue worker that was not on duty was passing and stepped in. Mana Srivate spoke to Reuters and explained how he had performed CPR many times in his 26 years as a rescue worker, but never quite like this.

-- Advertisement --



Mana painstakingly performed CPR, until the baby elephant responded and then stood up after around 10 minutes. The motorcycle driver was also attended to.

According to Reuters, Mana said, “It’s my instinct to save lives, but I was worried the whole time because I can hear the mother and other elephants calling for the baby,

“I assumed where an elephant heart would be located based on human theory and a video clip I saw online.

“When the baby elephant starting to move, I almost cried,”

The baby elephant was later returned to the wild after it had recovered and received treatment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Revives Baby Elephant with CPR after Motorbike Crash”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.