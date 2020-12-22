Mutant COVID Means Schools Could Stay Shut ‘For All of January’

MUTANT COVID means schools in England could stay shut ‘for all of January’

The UK is now fighting a mutant strain of COVID-19 that is 50 to 70 per cent more contagious than the previous strain, and could possibly be more likely to infect children. This raises the possibility of schools remaining closed during January rather than opening in the standard first week in the new year.

Boris Johnson on Monday spoke at a press conference and said, “we want, if we possibly can, to get schools back in a staggered way at the beginning of January” but “the commonsensical thing to do is to follow the path of the epidemic“.

Meanwhile when Priti Patel , Home Secretary was approached on the subject Tuesday morning, she was unable to confirm schools would open in January. According to The Telegraph a government source said “They are looking at staggering schools for longer, possibly for all of January.

