Gold Command Meeting Considers Tier 4 Lockdown Restrictions For Birmingham As Early As Christmas.

The Government has today considered plunging Birmingham into Tier 4 and a nationwide lockdown after Christmas. Ministers and medics met on Tuesday night, Dec.22, after the new mutant Covid strain was detected in the parts of the South West, Midlands and the North – areas all currently in Tier 2 or 3. An announcement on which areas face the clampdown could come as soon as tomorrow – with the measures to kick immediately after Christmas.

-- Advertisement --



Rates in Birmingham are rising – up to 257 from 205 – with Solihull also up, alongside Walsall, Dudley, Cannock and Wolverhampton. Stoke has the highest rate of 340.

The figures, for the seven days to December 17, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said the specialist NERVTAG (the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group) having looked at preliminary modelling data and ‘rapidly rising incidence rates’ of coronavirus in the South East ‘now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Gold Command Meeting Considers Tier 4 Lockdown Restrictions For Birmingham”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.