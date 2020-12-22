Breaking news just released by the UK government, there could be a new year lockdown as well people are warned.

In England, it’s just been announced that people should be prepared for a new year lockdown as well as Christmas.

-- Advertisement --



The government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has warned that an extension of tier 4 may be needed to quell the effect of the unprecedented rise in the number of cases.

The new variant of the strain of COVID is surging across the UK, and the next full review of the tier system will take place on December 30

With the new variant now surging across the UK, an announcement that large areas of England will join London and parts of southeast England in Tier 4 is expected on Wednesday 30 December, when the next review of the tier system is due.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “England new year lockdown too”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.