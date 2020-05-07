CORONAVIRUS UK: Lockdown measures are set to be extended as Boris Johnson plans to ease the current restrictions

LOCKDOWN measures in the UK are set to be extended as Boris Johnson prepares to unveil his roadmap on how to ease the current restrictions.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to reveal the extension in the daily coronavirus press briefing this evening, with the Prime Minister to announce tweaks to the restrictions on Sunday.

Mr Johnson will address the nation with a roadmap on how to ease the current lockdown measures, some of which may come into effect on Monday. The UK is now the second worst-hit country in the world after the US, as the number of deaths passed the 30,000 mark.

It comes as shocking statistics from the ONS today also revealed that black people in the UK are four times as likely to die from the coronavirus as white people. In Europe, the death toll has passed 150,000 according to new figures – making the continent the worst-hit region globally.

The Bank of England also warned that the crisis could cause the deepest recession on record, with a contraction of 14 per cent expected this year. Boris Johnson added the government was aiming to complete 200,000 tests a day by the end of the month.