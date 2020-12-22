BRENTFORD Shock Newcastle United In The Carabao Cup Quarter Final, to go through to the semi-final draw



Championship club, Brentford, pulled off another shock win in their Carabao Cup quarter-final fixture with Newcastle United, with Josh Dasilva’s single goal in the second half, sending them through, 1-0, to the club’s first-ever appearance in a major semi-final.

Brentford has now beaten four Premiership clubs, on their remarkable run, defeating Fulham, Southampton, and West Bromwich Albion, in the previous rounds, and now this latest win against Newcastle is surely a worry for the manager, Steve Bruce, with the club now failing to reach the last four of any cup competition, in the last 15 seasons.

Newcastle admittedly have had their share of bad luck coming into this match, with the whole club forced to isolate after an outbreak of coronavirus, with many players not even fit enough to train.

In fact, Brentford manager, Thomas Frank, caused a few shocks, by leaving his two top players, Ivan Toney, the top scorer in the Championship, and Bryan Mbeumo, out of the starting line-up, preferring to use three strikers, in an attempt to win the game, and the in-form Brentford really made it look at times as though the two club’s league positions should be reversed, with some positive, attacking football.

Now Brentford can look forward to the semi-final draw where they are assured of coming up against one of the Premier League’s big guns.

