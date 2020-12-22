NEWCASTLE UNITED Players Suffering From Possible ‘Long-Covid’, unable to even walk without getting fatigued



Newcastle United manager, Steve Bruce, has revealed the concerns surrounding a number of his players, after the club’s recent coronavirus outbreak, where the whole club had to go into isolation.

-- Advertisement --



Bruce decided to go public, after rumours of a bust-up between him and the Magpies players, skipper Jamaal Lascelles, and his 21-year-old winger Allan Saint-Maximin, along with Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo, the four of whom have not played a match since November 21.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie with Brentford, Bruce said, “Yes, we want to win a cup-tie, but the players’ welfare comes first, and we’ve got one or two poorly, and it could be with them for weeks, months”, telling reporters last Friday, “They go for a walk for half an hour, and then they want to go back to bed. It’s as brutal as that. The fatigue is the one thing that has hit them all. It’s frightening when you think they’re young, fit and supreme athletes”.

Isaac Hayden, another infected player, told TalkSPORT, “It took me by surprise, to be honest, how badly it affected me. I definitely underestimated it. I was thinking, I’m a young and healthy athlete, if I have it I’d be asymptomatic, and I’d be fine, but it was tough, I was in bed for seven to ten days, doing very little and having pretty much every symptom going. It was very difficult”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Newcastle United Players Suffering Possible ‘Long-Covid’”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.