France WILL Open Borders to Lorry Drivers but with Negative Test Only

France WILL Open Borders to Lorry Drivers but with Negative Test Results Only.

Lorry drivers WILL be able to travel to France from tomorrow morning but will have to provide a negative Covid test before being allowed into the country. The conditions attached to travel though may do little to ease the congestion in Kent caused by the French decision to stop hauliers using the Channel crossing.

French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari confirmed that planes, trains and ships could begin arriving again in the country from midnight. This means some of the backlog of trucks in Dover could begin moving, but only with negative tests. However – people arriving must have tested negative for Covid-19 in the last 72 hours using a PCR test.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: “Good progress today and agreement with the French Government on borders. “We will provide an update on hauliers later this evening, but hauliers must still NOT travel to Kent this evening.”

