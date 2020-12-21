Gibraltar has confirmed it was aware of a new strain of COVID.

The chief minister of Gibraltar has acknowledged that it detected a case of the new COVID in November.

After a recent dramatic rise in cases, much tighter restrictions are now in place with mask-wearing compulsory in high traffic areas and larger more defined signs explaining the restriction rules.

-- Advertisement --



According to the chief minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo, there was a single case of covid that was in fact identified as the new strain that is believed to be 70 per cent more contagious, and this was detected in November.

Was this the cause of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases?

When interviewed, Visitors in Gibraltar from Spain on Sunday, December 20 said the restrictions had changed dramatically since there the last visit, just a few months earlier.

Organised queueing into large shops with a one in one out system and zoned areas of compulsory mask-wearing were the main changes along with more gel dispensers and generally more people wearing a mask they remarked.

Gibraltar now has a battle on its hands to contain the pandemic

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “we had new UK strain in November says Gibraltar ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.