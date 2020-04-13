Gibraltar Government Issues Advice to Air Travellers Regarding Entry to or Leaving Spain if Flying BA

NOW that Gibraltar is one of the few areas in the south of the Iberian Peninsula to have regular flights, with four a week operated by British Airways via London Heathrow, the government there has issued advice concerning how it will affect individuals who wish to travel in and out of Spain to catch these flights.

Firstly, anyone who is not resident in Spain should not fly to Gibraltar with a view to entering Spain via the land frontier.

-- Advertisement --

Only Spanish citizens or those who can prove they are resident in Spain will be allowed to enter Spain through airports, ports or land borders. In order to enter Spain, travellers will be required to show proof of nationality or evidence that they are resident there, such as a residency certificate / card, together with valid travel documents.

It is clear that anyone who decides to travel to visit a holiday home, which is not a person’s usual residence, will not be permitted to cross the border.

Travellers wishing to enter Gibraltar from Spain to fly on to the UK should arrive in Gibraltar on the day of flight departure and make their way straight to the airport terminal, which is adjacent to the land frontier.

They will need to present evidence of a confirmed flight booking, together with valid travel documents to both the Spanish and Gibraltarian immigration officers.

It is important to be aware that the Gibraltar airport terminal building does not stay open overnight and no-one will be allowed to spend the night there.