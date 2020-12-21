Prominent Russian Scientist Working On COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Mysteriously’ Plummets To His Death

Prominent Russian Scientist Working on a COVID-19 Vaccine Mysteriously Plummets to His Death.

A prominent Russian scientist who was working on a COVID-19 vaccine was found dead with a stab wound after plummeting out his window in St. Petersburg. Alexander “Sasha” Kagansky, 45, was in his underwear when he fell to his death from his 14th-floor apartment, according to the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets. The scientist had also suffered a stab wound, police said and they also believed there was a scuffle before Kagansky fell from the building.

Russian police say they are investigating Kagansky’s death as a possible homicide and questioning a 45-year-old man as a potential suspect. Kagansky, who was best known for his work on cancer research, was an assistant professor in Vladivostok, he had spent 13 years working in Edinburgh, Scotland, until 2017.

He was most recently working as director of the Center for Genomic and Regenerative Medicine at Russia’s Far Eastern Federal University. It is understood that he had been working on developing a vaccine against the coronavirus. Kagansky’s body was found by a neighbour on Zamshin Street, the police report said.

