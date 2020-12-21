NOTTINGHAM mum brings Christmas cheer with drive-thru Christmas day dinners, for vulnerable people.

Fabulous mum of two, Mo Fayose, aged 46 from Perry Road in Basford, has been helping people celebrate that would be on their own over Christmas for five years. This year’s celebrations will be different due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and Mo really has outdone herself this year.

In previous years Mo has rented a hall for the Christmas dinner complete with music, but this year she will run the event as a drive-thru using her caravan. Mo will also deliver a staggering 150 meals to people at their homes. Due to the pandemic Mo will be missing her normal cooks but her two children have stepped in to help.

According to Nottingham Live, Mo said, “The pandemic has made more people lonely. It is painful.

“They are not looking forward to Christmas. We have got people who have lost their husbands or partners or on their own and it is really hard.”

This year Mo has extended the invite to NHS workers, care assistants and support workers.

