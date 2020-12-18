Christmas Tree ‘intruder suspected of stealing Christmas fairies’

A STRANGE Christmas tree intruder was “suspected of stealing Christmas fairies”, as family find an intruder has crept into the house.

The strange Christmas tree intruder was found by Louise Anderson in Ellon, Aberdeenshire. The police were called on Tuesday to handle the intruder, a sparrow hawk bird of prey in an indoor tree.

Backup was called for in the form of the North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre (New Arc). They said, “We assisted police when they apprehended an intruder suspected of stealing Christmas fairies.

“After a full body search she was released without charge.”

They also said that the bird was “fit and raring to go”.

The sparrow hawk had flown into Louise’s house when she opened the back door for her dogs to go out. The bird then took a liking to the tree and settled in for around 40 minutes before being rescued and released into the wild by the New Arc.

