Matt Hancock Issues Grim Warning That UK’s Lockdown Could ‘Last for Months’.

Millions of families in the UK face living under Tier Four restrictions for months, Matt Hancock warned last night. Warning that the recent spate of draconian Tier 4 lockdowns could be extended nationwide, the Health Secretary said coronavirus was now ‘out of control’ following the emergence of the fast-spreading new variant.

Boris Johnson imposed a tough new round of restrictions on London and much of the South East on Saturday, Dec. 19, effectively plunging more than 16million people into lockdown. Hours after Boris Johnson cancelled the Christmas plans of millions of people, the number of daily recorded infections in the UK reached an all-time high of 35,928.

As scientists warned the new variant could be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original virus, Mr Hancock also refused to rule out another round of school closures, although he said that was not currently the plan. The news of a new, highly infectious strain caused panic among Britain’s neighbours, leading countries including France, Germany, Ireland, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy and Belgium have all closed their borders to travellers arriving from the UK.



