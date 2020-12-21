Joe Biden Receives Covid-19 Vaccine On Live TV.

US President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television, Dec 21, in a campaign to boost Americans’ confidence in the jabs. The 78-year-old President-Elect got the Pfizer vaccine at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. Biden had no visible reaction as he received the shot, which was administered by Tabe Masa, Nurse Practitioner and Head of Employee Health Services at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Del.

His wife Jill received the shot earlier, the presidential transition team said. Biden told Americans “there’s nothing to worry about” when they get the vaccine and that in the meantime they should keep wearing masks and “listen to the experts.”

The incoming president explained, “I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take.” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, incoming (and first-ever) second gentleman Doug Emhoff, will not be given their first doses of a vaccine until next week, incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

That decision was made for national security purposes and at the suggestion of medical experts, Psaki explained on Friday, arguing that doing so avoided the chances of both Biden and Harris experiencing side effects at the same time.

